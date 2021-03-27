Cathy Sue Brown
WHITEHOUSE — Cathy Brown, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all, went to her Lord on Wednesday.
She was with the love of her life, husband Johnny Brown, by her side.
Cathy passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on Feb. 11, 1955.
Cathy was a beautiful person who was filled with positive energy and was a friend to all. She loved to travel and see her beautiful country and world, making cherished memories.
She was a longtime member of Hill Creek Baptist Church of Whitehouse.
Cathy is survived by her husband Johnny Brown, Whitehouse; sister Kay Watson and husband Clint, New Braunfels; brother Mike Carpenter, Whitehouse; niece Kelsi Gilbreath, Austin; nephew Chad Gilbreath, Jacksonville; and numerous friends and love ones.
Cathy is preceded in death by her daughter Lynn Hanes, father Max Carpenter, mother Frances Dwire, brother Kenny Carpenter, stepfather Gene Dwire, mother-in-law Abilene Brown.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Hill Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park on Highway 64 West.
In lieu of flowers donations in Cathy’s memory may be made to Hospice of East Texas, Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals or Hill Creek Baptist Church of Whitehouse. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler woman gets 8 years in prison for leaving child alone in bathroom closet for 3 hours
-
Tyler hosting national tour and Texas State Disc Golf Championships
-
Tyler city council approves contract to build 11 affordable homes in north Tyler neighborhood
-
East Texas Boys Powerlifting State Qualifiers
-
Mrs. Vickie Lynn Watson