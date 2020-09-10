Cathy Diane Gibbs
CONROE — Funeral services for Cathy Diane Gibbs, age 67 of Conroe, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Bro. James Cheatham officiating. Interment will follow at the Sabine Cemetery in Lindale. Cathy passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Conroe. She was born September 5, 1953 in Lindale to the late Johnie Lee and Grace Beatrice (Palmer) Bodiford. Cathy has lived in Conroe since 2005, grew up in Crane, Texas and also lived in Louisiana. Being a music enthusiast, she studied music at Baylor University and enjoyed playing piano as she played for several churches. She also enjoyed flowers, working in her yard, photography, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. Cathy was a member of The Fellowship of The Woodlands Church and was a loving homemaker. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Billy and Gene Bodiford. Cathy is survived by her husband, Ed “EY” Gibbs Jr. of Conroe; children, Jessica Strickland of Conroe, Daniel Strickland of Tyler, Jon Strickland of Tyler, Brian Gibbs and wife, Erica of Madisonville, Louisiana, Stephen Gibbs and wife, Jenee of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Sarah Gibbs of Conroe; sisters, Betty Ingram of Pasadena, Texas, Sue Kunkel of Red Oak, Texas, and Virginia Wood of DeQuincy, Louisiana; and 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Palmer, Mitch Bodiford, Tom Kunkel, James Edward Kunkel, Shelby Ingram. Brian Gibbs, and Stephen Gibbs. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. As a Covid-19 precaution, masks are required at all visitations and services.
