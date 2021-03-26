CATHY BROWN

She was with the love of her life, husband Johnny Brown, by her side.
Cathy passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on Feb. 11, 1955.
Cathy was a beautiful person who was filled with positive energy and was a friend to all. She loved to travel and see her beautiful country and world, making cherished memories.
She was a longtime member of Hill Creek Baptist Church of Whitehouse.
Cathy is survived by her husband Johnny Brown, Whitehouse; sister Kay Watson and husband Clint, New Braunfels; brother Mike Carpenter, Whitehouse; niece Kelsi Gilbreath and fiancé Jeff Underwood, Austin; nephew Chad Gilbreath, Jacksonville; and numerous friends and love ones.
Cathy is preceded in death by her daughter Lynn Hanes, father Max Carpenter, mother Frances Dwire, brother Kenny Carpenter, stepfather Gene Dwire, mother-in-law Abilene Brown.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Burks-Walker-Tippit.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Hill Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park on Highway 64 West.
In lieu of flowers donations in Cathy’s memory may be made to Hospice of East Texas, Shriners Children’s Hospitals or Hill Creek Baptist Church of Whitehouse.