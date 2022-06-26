Catherine Scott Ashley-Travland
TYLER — Catherine Scott Ashley-Travland, 86, of Tyler, TX, passed away on June 21, 2022, in Tyler.
Catherine was born in McCamey, TX, to Helen Payne and Joe Scott on September 30, 1935. Reared in Toyah, TX, she graduated from Toyah High School. She married J. E. Travland on October 19, 1984, in Pecos, TX. She served as the County Clerk for Reeves County for twenty years, during which she actively participated in the Texas County and District Clerk’s Association. In 1993, she was named the Texas County Clerk of the Year. For thirteen years, she served as a Director and Program Souvenir Chairwoman of the West of the Pecos Rodeo. She also served as a Director of the West of the Pecos Museum. She was a member of Business and Professional Women’s Club in which she held several leadership roles, the Reeves County Historical Society, the Pecos Chamber of Commerce, Modern Study Club, and helped organize the Toyah Centennial celebration in 1982. Catherine was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church in Pecos. After moving to Odessa in 2011, she became a member of Mission Dorado Baptist Church. In 2018, she moved to Tyler to be near her daughter and became a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents and her spouse, J. E.
Catherine is survived by her children, Kimberly Ashley of Tyler, TX, Victor (Peggy) Ashley of Post, TX, Paula (John) McCoy of Soldotna, AK, Greg (Jan) Travland of Midland, TX; brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Travland of Sequim, WA; grandchildren Clay (Yvonne) Ashley, James (Shannon) McCoy, Tracee (Mike) Poremba, Jason Lindsey; great-grandchildren Reagan Ashley, Damien (Esmeralda) Ashley, Taegan Ashley, Madison McCoy, Mackenzie McCoy. Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, who faithfully served the Lord. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Pecos Funeral Home.
Burial will be 10 am on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Pecos, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am at Pecos Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greer Willis officiating.
Memorials may be given to West of the Pecos Museum, PO Box 1784, Pecos, TX 79772, or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.