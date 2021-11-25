Carter W. Gabriel
TYLER — Graveside services for Carter W. Gabriel, 94, of Tyler will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Gabriel passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Tyler. He was born October 11, 1927 in Garden Valley, Texas to J.B. and Ora Mae Gabriel.
Carter was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Tyler. He attended Southern Methodist University. He held positions on the Board of Directors of First Southwest, Tyler Bank and Trust, Petroleum Cub, Willow Brook Country Club, Trinity Mother Frances, and the East Texas State Fair.
Mr. Gabriel was an independent operator in the Oil and Gas industry as well as land development, cattle ranching, and many other investments.
He loved hunting, riding horses, and traveling the world with his late wife and friends. He was also a member of Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers. He served in the Merchant Marines.
Carter is preceded in death by the love of his life and his wife of 70 years, Fredna Gabriel. Left behind to cherish his memory, are his beloved Australian Shepherd, Cowboy, son, Robin Gabriel, grandson, Wade Gabriel and wife Beth, great-grandsons, Ryder and Sam Gabriel, granddaughter, Carter Anne Gabriel, great-grandsons, Morgan Lewellen and wife Autumn, and Major Stephens, grandson, Parrish Gabriel. His son Matt Gabriel and wife Pam, granddaughter, Mary Birdsong Gabriel, as well as sisters-in-law, Del Rose Yale and Sylvia Riley and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the amazing caregivers who took care of our Big Daddy: Vernetta Stevens, Joyce Chandler, Sandra Ervin, and Carla Hardaway. They would like to extend a special thanks to Ricky McClenton for 40 years of special care and friendship.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler.
In lieu of the usual floral remembrances, the family suggests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, 230 Rusk St. Tyler, TX 75701, or a charity of your choice.