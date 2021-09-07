Carroll “Heavy” Thompson
TYLER — Services for Carroll “Heavy” Thompson, 84, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, September 8 at 1:00 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Cardwell, great nephew of the deceased, officiating. Visitation will be at noon, just prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery.
Carroll passed away on Friday, September 3 of non-Covid respiratory issues in a Tyler hospital.
Carroll was born in a country home near Tyler State Park December 23, 1936 to Cecil L. Thompson and Lillian McFarland Thompson.
He was a graduate of Winona High School, Tyler Junior College and studied at Texas A&M. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Stephen F Austin in Agriculture Education. He is a veteran of the US Army, and was employed for 14 years at Kelly Springfield. He is best known locally as “Heavy”, the bookstore guy. He was owner of College Books for over 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed visiting with customers of all ages. He utilized his agriculture studies after work hours on any day weather would permit, locking up the store and heading straight to the farm. He was an active member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association and bred Santa Gertrudis cattle. He was an animal lover and knew how to identify most local plants. He was a fixer, a talker, and a musician who played piano and fiddle by ear. He enjoyed RV travel with his dear wife, Winona, and seldom missed a deer hunting season. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Lillian Thompson and Aunt, Clarine Thompson Speaks.
Carroll is survived by wife Winona Thompson, brother Bob Thompson, both of Tyler, children Darla Landig of Dallas, Rhonda Ducote and James Bowden of Tyler. Grandchildren Jamie Bowden, James Bowden II, Denton Ducote of Tyler and Aidan Landig of Frisco.
Pallbearers will be James Bowden, James Bowden II, Denton Ducote, Brett Ducote, Greg Landig and James Stovall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Thompson, Donald Stanley and Aidan Landig.
