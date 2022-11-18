Carroll E Arnell, Jr.

Carroll E Arnall, Jr.
TYLER — Carroll Edgard Arnall, Jr., 38, of Tyler, passed away on November 9, 2022.
Carroll was born on June 21, 1984 to Carroll And Dixie Arnall in Ventura, CA.
He is survived by his Parents, Carroll and Dixie Arnall, his Brother’s Robert Arnall and Sam Crocker, his two Children Savannah and Camden Arnall, his former spouse LeAnn Arnall, Miss Aunt Kathy Santa Claus and Cousin Kayleen. As well as, many friends and family. He enjoyed bike rides and mechanics. He is an Air Force Veteran and worked in the Oilfield.