Carroll Cassel
TYLER — Carroll Cassel passed away on May 5, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born in Winnsboro, Texas on June 25,1940 to Eldon and Inamaye (Fox) Cassel. His early years were spent in Pittsburg. The family settled in Longview in 1948, and he was a proud Lobo in the class of 1958. From there he attended the University of Houston and Stephen F. Austin State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1962. Mr. Cassel received a Master of Business Administration from East Texas State University in 1967. He was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves in 1968. Mr. Cassel worked for major corporations in both Houston and Dallas.
After relocating to Tyler in 1975 he began teaching business and accounting classes at Tyler Junior College. While he had numerous teaching awards over his 43 years at TJC, the countless letters and e-mails his former students sent him were all kept as treasures. He loved his students and believed in their potential, often visiting them where they worked to incorporate their work into his lessons. One of his favorite students even became his son in law.
He was a devoted single father to his three children and son to his widowed mother. It was his children and grandchildren that were his pride and joy. A longtime member of Marvin United Methodist Church, he served as an usher. He routinely carried copies of the Christian daily devotional The Upper Room to anyone he thought might need that daily encouragement.
Mr. Cassel was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease shortly after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jay Cassel. Mr. Cassel is survived by his sons, Sterling Cassel (Jennifer) of Bothell, WA and Adrian Cassel of Tyler, as well as his daughter, Autumn Davidson (Jason), of Richardson, TX. Also surviving are his grandsons: William and Travis Davidson, granddaughters Sonja and Otillie Cassel, and niece Lauren Cassel Brownell.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas with Ross French officiating.