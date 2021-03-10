Carrie Ann Williams
TYLER — Graveside Services for Mrs. Carrie Ann Williams, 78, will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1PM at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 1PM-7PM at the Community Funeral Home in Tyler.
Carrie gained her wings on February 27, 2021 in Tyler, TX. She was born November 17, 1942 in Troup, TX to the late J.B. Malone and Eva Cole.
Carrie was married to her loving husband Robert K. Williams, Sr. for over 25 years. She was a faithful member of the God’s Will Missionary Baptist Church where she was the Mother of The Church.
Carrie worked as a nurse for Dr. Lester’s Office in Tyler for most of her career during the late 70s to the early 90s. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, decorating, attending church, serving her community, attending family gatherings, spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren, and her weekly outings with her granddaughter, Kamry Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of 25 Years, Robert K. Williams, SR. of Tyler; Sister; Lillie Roquemore; Children: Patricia Redd Pearson , Sheila Redd McCleveland, Kimberly Malone Williams, Kathaleen Williams Johnson, Kevin Williams, and Robert Williams, Jr., all of Tyler; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Please leave online condolences at https://www.facebook.com/events/463005068175089
