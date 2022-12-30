Carrie Ann Dueland Witt
BRYAN — Carrie Ann Dueland Witt, age 89, peacefully passed away on the morning of Christmas Eve. A daughter of Winnie (Hill) and Chester Dueland, she was born December 13, 1933 in Ames, Iowa and grew up in Huxley, a small Norwegian farming community outside of Ames. She was baptized and confirmed in Fjeldberg Lutheran Church. She graduated Valedictorian from Huxley High School in 1951 and received her bachelor’s degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa in 1955. Carrie taught high school English in Denison, Le Mars, and Sioux City. She married Frederick Theodore Witt on June 10, 1956 and they raised their family in Carroll, Iowa, eventually moving to Tyler, Texas.
Later moving to Bryan, Carrie was employed at Texas A&M University, working in several departments with the latest being as Program Coordinator in the Executive MBA Program in the Mays College of Business, before retiring in 2006. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, College Station, Texas. She found joy in Bible Study Fellowship and satisfaction in being a docent at the Bush Library for many years.
Carrie was self-reliant and deeply devoted to her faith. Along with merely enjoying anything outside, especially gardening, Carrie was a sports fanatic. She was an avid reader, wonderful baker, and a gracious hostess. Many will remember and miss her cookies, kringla, and tea ring. Carrie loved spending time with family and friends, cherishing moments with her sister, Joan. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Fred; and her sister, Joan Richardson.
Carrie is survived by a son, James Witt and wife Penolia of New Port Richey, Florida; daughters, Kristen Seeber of Tyler, Kathy Spradlin and husband Jeff of Hico, and Karen Kasper and husband Richard of College Station; six grandchildren, Joseph Seeber, Witt Seeber, Sam Spradlin, Sarah Spradlin, Logan Kasper, and Madelyn Kasper; brother-in-law, Hal Richardson of Westlake Village, California; and two nephews, Jon Richardson of Upland, California, and Mike Richardson and wife Karen of San Diego, California.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:00PM at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station, Texas 77845 with a reception to follow. Her final resting place will be next to her parents in the Fjeldberg Cemetery, Huxley, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carrie’s name to Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Please visit Carrie’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson