Carolyn Meyer
VANCOUVER — Carolyn Meyer died at the age of 84 on April 29, 2023, in Vancouver, WA after a long journey with dementia. A commemorative gathering will be held at the Penny Lane Club, 508 Abbey Rd, Lindale, TX on Saturday, June 24th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Hopewell Cemetary in Tyler, TX on June 25, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Carolyn was born and grew up in and around Lindale and Tyler, TX attending Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College. She will be remembered as a beloved and wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, granny, and great-granny. Carolyn held a foundational belief of love and acceptance, a view that all human beings deserve to be loved, have second chances and forgiveness, and love whomever they choose. She lived her life in this spirit and raised a family who shared in this belief. She loved ballroom dancing, fashion, shopping for antiques, traveling, reading, and being with family. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and was an unapologetic Democrat. Carolyn retired from the Forest Service in 1994 after many years of federal service in several locations including New Mexico, Oregon, Alaska and Washington DC. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Gordon Meyer, her parents, Derwood and Edna Malone, and her younger brother Paul Malone. She is survived by her brother Judson Malone and his wife Sherry, daughter and son-in law Valarie and Jon Evart, son and daughter-in-law Byron and Jennette Folwell, granddaughters, Shavon Albee, Carly Clark, Lydia Keuler, and Sydney Folwell, as well as great-grandchildren, Mia, Oliver, Jackson, Emma, and Isabella. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to your local Alzheimer’s Association.