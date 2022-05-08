Carolyn Jean Hanson
TYLER — Carolyn Jean Hanson, of Tyler Texas, left this Earth on April 29, 2022. She was born July 10, 1940, in Greensburg, Kansas where she graduated from Greensburg High School. She began her college education at Colorado College and completed her Registered Nursing degree at the University of Kansas.
Carolyn had a long career in Nursing. As a Registered Nurse her care and compassion knew no bounds. These qualities carried over into retirement, as she was willing to help and support anyone who asked. She was beloved across several states within her AA community. She was a highly skilled quilter with an extraordinary flair for combining colors. When a tornado hit Greensburg, KS in 2007 she made and donated well over a hundred quilts to her former town mates. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandson play sports, and most recently found happiness and comfort from her rescue cat, appropriately named, Miss Joy. We should also add she was not a good card game loser. Ha!
She is predeceased by her parents Paul and Uila Harmon.
Carolyn’s survivors include her brothers Roger Harmon (Nancy) and Terry Harmon, her children Cheryl McLeod (Phillip) and Clay Hanson (Andrea), and her beloved grandson Chris McLeod (Jordan).
The Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022, at the Grace Community Church, 3215 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 from 2-4 pm. Come and go as you please and please come as you are.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the O’Malley Alley Cat Organization. www.omalleyalleycatrescue.com
Carolyn had a long career in Nursing. As a Registered Nurse her care and compassion knew no bounds. These qualities carried over into retirement, as she was willing to help and support anyone who asked. She was beloved across several states within her AA community. She was a highly skilled quilter with an extraordinary flair for combining colors. When a tornado hit Greensburg, KS in 2007 she made and donated well over a hundred quilts to her former town mates. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandson play sports, and most recently found happiness and comfort from her rescue cat, appropriately named, Miss Joy. We should also add she was not a good card game loser. Ha!
She is predeceased by her parents Paul and Uila Harmon.
Carolyn’s survivors include her brothers Roger Harmon (Nancy) and Terry Harmon, her children Cheryl McLeod (Phillip) and Clay Hanson (Andrea), and her beloved grandson Chris McLeod (Jordan).
The Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022, at the Grace Community Church, 3215 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 from 2-4 pm. Come and go as you please and please come as you are.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the O’Malley Alley Cat Organization. www.omalleyalleycatrescue.com