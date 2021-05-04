Carolyn Gail Brown Mullican
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Carolyn Gail Brown Mullican age 72, of Whitehouse will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Lester Foreman officiating. Burial will follow at the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Gail was born February 25, 1949 in Tyler, TX to Floyd W. Brown and Marie Darlene Terry Brown. She graduated from Whitehouse High School, Tyler Jr. College, Stephen F. Austin University and the University of Texas. She taught 32 years at Jacksonville and Tyler schools where
She touched the lives of so many people. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and the Eastern Star Lodge in Bullard.
Gail went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after a lengthy battle with C.O.P.D.. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Kristi Isom of Whitehouse, her brother, Richard D. Brown of Whitehouse, her sister, Sherry J. Noe of Mesquite, two grandchildren, Kayden Isom of North Pole, Alaska and Jayden Warner of Whitehouse and one great grandson, Jamison Isom of North Pole, Alaska, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends who will miss her beautiful smile and contagious laugh!
Pallbearers will be Gary Terry, Ricky Huey, Kevin Freeman, Sean Noe, DJ Coffman and Donald Coffman.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:00 Thursday morning prior to funeral services beginning at 10:00 A.M..
