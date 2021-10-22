Carolyn Elizabeth Howell
ALEDO, TEXAS — Carolyn Elizabeth Collins Howell, known as “Dama” to her family, went home to be with the Lord on October 17th, after a “fight” with cancer. Carolyn was born April 13, 1940 to Elizabeth and Noble Collins and spent her childhood in Ft. Worth, Texas. She “went to see Jesus “ in Aledo, Texas with her family by her side. She was lovingly cared for by her son, Jonathon Jones, supported and aided by his brothers and sisters.
Carolyn was known for her advocacy for many causes and if someone needed advice, support or a “sounding board”, she was just a phone call away. She brightened every room and filled it with laughter, stories and an insatiable curiosity. Carolyn accepted challenges, accepted people and will be remembered for small and large gestures of kindness.
Her parents and grandparents predeceased her, leaving her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to remember her. She is survived by her sons, Michael Sugg and his wife Dorothy and son, Michael Joel, and daughter Maxine DeMas and husband Brian Hoisington and son Jakob , Jonathon Jones and his children, Yara, Grayson, Francheska, and Gabriella Jones and Christopher Sugg of San Angelo. Her daughters are Erin Sugg of Aledo and her daughters, Emmaline Martin of Philadelphia and her daughters, Cecilia, Olivia and Isabella and Katie Foster and husband Theodore and children Noble and Teddi Foster. Her other daughter is Meredith M. Reidel, husband Matthew J. Riedel and daughter Mackenzie E. Reidel, also of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carolyn’s other daughter is Penny Sugg of San Angelo. and her daughters, Cassandra Sugg and Lauren Sugg Lakey and her husband David J. Lakey, . She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Jane Harding and husband Tom as well as Jeffrey and Wyatt Harding, her nephews. She is remembered by great grandchildren whom she adored.
Carolyn was a consummate sales person for years and later earned two Masters Degrees, one from TCU and one from Stephen F. Austin specializing in Sociology and Social Work. She became an educator, teaching for Eastern OK State College and Southeaster OK State University in Idabel, Oklahoma. She continued to teach for Tyler Junior College and University of Texas, Tyler. Her students will remember her.......
Carolyn also held many board positions in Tyler which included non-profit organizations. She was on the National Alliance on Mental Health board (NAMI) and served on the Hand Up Network while living in Tyler. However, she contributed intellect, time and effort into many Tyler causes which she loved.
Her family will have services for Carolyn to celebrate a rich and diverse life on October 23rd at Dale Chapel Baptist Church, 620 W Glenwood Blvd, Tyler, Tx. at 12:00pm. The family will be available for visitation from 2:00-6:00 pm October 22 at the church and private burial services will be at Judson Cemetery in Gregg County where she will be surrounded by multiple Collins family members who shared her fondness for shady trees and pretty churches. Those who know Carolyn will understand that she would have adored to have Frank Sinatra’s I DID IT MY WAY, preferably sung by “old blue eyes” himself, as a final farewell.
If you wish to remember and honor Carolyn ,in leiu of flowers, you may do so by donating to Hand Up Network, 200 N. Beckham Ave, Tyler, Texas 75702 and can be done through the Hand Up web site.
VISITATION Friday October 22, 2021 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday October 23, 2021 12:00 PM both held at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W Glenwood Blvd Tyler, TX 75701