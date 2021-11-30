Carolyn Elaine Conley
ATHENS — Carolyn Elaine Attaway, age 65 of Lindale, passed away on November 24, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 5, 1956, in Tyler, Texas to Sydney Featherston and Evie (Ewing) Featherston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe Featherston, Don Featherston and Robert Featherston; sisters, Sue Calhoun and Louise Cooper.
Carolyn was raised in Tyler, Texas and graduated from John Tyler High School. She worked for several years for Home Health. Carolyn was a very loving lady who adored her family. Her husband and two boys and grandchildren, always making sure they were taken care of. She loved animals and would adopt them into her family in a heartbeat. She had two puppies of her own who she loved and cared for. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Richard Attaway; sons, Roland Attaway and wife Melissa, Layne Attaway and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Joshua Attaway, Jazlynn Attaway and Dakota Attaway; brother, Eddie Featherston.
Visitation will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home, with Funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Echols Cemetery on Jennings Mountain in Brownsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ASPCA- secure.aspca.org