Carolyn Clements Allen
TYLER — Services for Carolyn Treece Clements Allen, 83, of Tyler will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Ricky Clements officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Allen passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Tyler. She was born December 10, 1937 to Douglas Jasper Clements and Eula Mae Feemster Clements. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1956 and was an Apache Belle at TJC. Carolyn was a legal secretary in Tyler before she worked and retired from the 12th Court of Appeals. She, along with her husband, were members of the Tyler Model A Club.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and nephew. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael John Allen; 6 daughters and sons-in-law; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.