Carolyn Ann Suggs
CHANDLER — Graveside services for Carolyn Suggs, 77, of Chandler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Josh Smiley officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Suggs passed away on October 29, 2022, in Tyler.
Carolyn Ann (Graham) Suggs was born on March 24, 1945, in Tyler, the daughter of Earl Wesley Graham and Mary Jo (Haley) McAlexander. She graduated from Tyler High School in the early 60s and retired from Brookshire’s Grocery Company after working for over 30 years as a meat wrapper. Carolyn was a member of the Martin Springs Baptist Church and lived in the Sunrise Shores addition, where she was the organizer of the 4th of July parade, something she looked forward to every year. She enjoyed camping, being at the lake, and spending time with friends. Carolyn will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Graham; her husband, Jimmy Suggs; and brother, Donald Graham.
Survivors include her mother, Mary McAlexander of Chandler; children, Cathy Lawrence and husband Scott of Tyler, Dewayne Suggs and wife Debbie of Chandler, Mark Suggs and wife Karen of Norfolk, Virginia; brothers, William Graham of Chandler, Wesley Graham of Chandler; grandchildren, Christy McKeever, Stephanie McKeever, Jeremy Suggs and wife Kayla, Daniel Suggs and wife Emily; great-grandchildren, Brayden McKeever, Logan McKeever, Christian McKeever, Elyse Mathews, Brandon Mathews, Andrea Mathews, Kason Johnson, Wyatt Suggs, Easton Suggs, Klayson King, Lela King, Koleson Suggs; her beloved dachshund, Abby, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Jeremy Suggs, Daniel Suggs, Joey Bradford, Shane Yowell, Doug House, and Billy Wilson will serve as pallbearers.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
