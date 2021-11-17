Caroline Walker Campbell
HURST — Caroline Walker Campbell passed away on Friday November 12, 2021, after a short illness. She was a spry 92.
Caroline Diane Walker was born in Morrison, Oklahoma, on January 16, 1929. She was the oldest of three children born to Vernon and Betty Walker. In 1946, after graduating from Central High School in Oklahoma City, she attended Oklahoma Baptist University where she majored in Home Economics. In 1948 she transferred to the University of Oklahoma where she met and married William R. (Bill) Campbell.
The couple relocated to Tyler, Texas in 1950 and started their family. Their love soon rendered four sons and a daughter. The ensuing years took them to Dallas, Midland, New Orleans, Denver and Fort Worth; and wherever Bill’s job took them, she made their house a home. Over the course of many years her bright personality and positive outlook touched not only her family, but the many people who associated with each family member.
Despite the rigors of running a household with a husband and five children, she made time to teach Sunday School classes, spend time as a homeroom mother and devote time to the Landwives Club. All the while she relished running her home, teaching by example, loving her husband and serving the needs of her family. She made her home a welcome and inviting place for all who entered there.
She is survived by her children, Ray (Charlotte) Campbell, Hugh (Lesa) Campbell, Robert (Cindy) Campbell, Dianne (Reuben) Miller and Les (Jenny) Campbell. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bill Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at North Fort Worth Baptist Church, Wednesday November 17th, 2021 at 1PM. Visitation will be from 11AM to 12:30PM. A private burial will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Cemetery.
Caroline was a devoted Christian who had a special interest in and gave support to foreign missions services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Missions Fund of North Fort Worth Baptist Church.