Carole Wilson
TROUP — Carole Anderson Wilson passed away on January 8, 2022. Carole was born on October 13, 1940, to Henry Gordon Anderson and Elva Ruth Anderson (nee Neff) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her father was in the United States Army, and she and her family lived in Trieste, Italy, Germany, and many different states. She graduated from Bellaire High School in 1958 and she attended Sam Houston State University where she met her husband, David. Carole and David were married on October 24, 1959, and moved to Troup. Their first child, Ruth, was born in 1960, and their second child, Danna, was born in 1962.
Carole graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1968 with a degree in elementary education and home economics. She taught kindergarten for four years before moving to teach high school home economics at Troup ISD. Carole was also the junior class sponsor, FHA sponsor, and band parent. She regarded the students as “hers” and loved them dearly.
After retiring from teaching, Carole began making clothes for craft fairs. She was a past president and Woman of the Year of the Troup Women’s Civic Organization, a member of the Cattle-Ettes, a member of the First United Methodist Church, Troup, and a member of the Troup City Council for over twenty years, retiring only because of health reasons last year. Carole and her husband, David, were awarded the Troup Chamber of Commerce Citizen’s of the Year in 2010.
When David sold his store, he and Carole began traveling and enjoyed cruising to different destinations and countries. Carole loved making quilts, playing mah-jong, the daily crossword and cryptoquote, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved watching Elizabeth progress in her art and Annabella’s progress with her horse and cheer. Carole and her grandchildren spent many wonderful hours together.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Christi, and her brother, Denis. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, David Grady Wilson, her two daughters, Ruth Wilson, and Danna Wilson Davis and her husband, Wyatt Davis, and two beloved granddaughters, Annabella and Elizabeth, all of Troup. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Suzie Elstad Anderson of Katy, Texas, and her nephews, Paul Anderson of College Station, Texas, and David Anderson of Chicago, Illinois. And many, many dear friends and loved ones, and all the children she taught.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm,.under the direction of Reverend John Thomas, at the First United Methodist Church, Troup, with internment to follow at Elkins Cemetery, Omen, Texas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, Texas. Pallbearers are Paul Anderson, David Anderson, Joe Carlyle, Chip Richardson, Tony Frachiseur, and Rex Worl. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Mowery, Gene Cottle, Wyatt Davis, George Zwicker, and Cody White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Troup, 202 East Duval, Troup, Texas 75789, or to the Omen Cemetery Association, 10983 CR 2219, Tyler, Texas 75707.