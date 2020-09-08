Carol Susan Haynes Robertson

Born December 21, 1965, Mrs. Robertson passed away September 5, 2020.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, John Denver Robertson; father, Anthony Franklin Haynes; eldest brother, Stanley Franklin Haynes; and, sister-in-law Lori McMackin.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Robertson; mother, Gayle Hudson Haynes; sister-in-law Connie Haynes, wife of Stanley; brother James Haynes; three sisters, Nicki Biggs and husband Bill, Mary Booth and husband Sonny, Becky Callaway and husband Chris; one uncle, William Walker, lovingly known as Square or, to a privileged few, Henry; two sisters-in-law, Sherry and Virgil Rector, and Cara Denise and Keith Kellermeyer; and an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.