Carol Susan Haynes Robertson
TYLER — Carol is preceded in death by her husband, John Denver Robertson; father, Anthony Franklin Haynes; eldest brother, Stanley Franklin Haynes; and, sister-in-law Lori McMackin. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Robertson; mother, Gayle Hudson Haynes; sister-in-law Connie Haynes, wife of Stanley; brother James Haynes; three sisters, Nicki Biggs and husband Bill, Mary Booth and husband Sonny, Becky Callaway and husband Chris; one uncle, William Walker, lovingly known as Square or, to a privileged few, Henry; two sisters-in-law Sherry and Virgil Rector and Cara Denise and Keith Kellermeyer, and an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

