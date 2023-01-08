Carol Sue Biggs
TYLER — The woman with fiery red hair, bright blue eyes, a distinctive laugh and a personality that lit up any room-Carol Sue McClendon Biggs-has passed away. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.
She was born August 19, 1953 in Carthage, Texas to James Murry McClendon and Bobbye Trimble McClendon. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1971. During her senior year, her 3A Carthage High School basketball team was undefeated in District, won Bi-district and Regional and made it to the Final Four in Austin. The team lost in the first round because Carol had injured her knee in the game before, but the team was thrilled to make it that far. Carol went on to graduate from Panola College in 1973 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1975. It was while Carol was at Panola College, she met the love of her life, Michael “Mike” Biggs. They got married in 1975. She stayed true to her vows, “til death do us part.”
She had such a giving heart. From her role as a social worker at the Watson Wise Dialysis Center, to substitute teaching for TISD, to teaching GED classes at the Literacy Council, she always gave back to our community. She lived her life with so much curiosity about the world, had so much patience and love and that smile that makes everyone feel at home with her. She also had the best humor, sure to make everyone laugh at her stories.
Carol was also a loyal member of Green Acres Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church where she attended and led several Bible studies through the years. She clung to her faith through her battle with cancer, always saying “God is in control.” She also shared this verse with all of her doctors and nurses:
Habakkuk 3:17-19
Though the fig tree does not bud
and there are no grapes on the vines,
though the olive crop fails
and the fields produce no food,
though there are no sheep in the pen
and no cattle in the stalls,
yet I will rejoice in the Lord,
I will be joyful in God my Savior.
The Sovereign Lord is my strength;
he makes my feet like the feet of a deer,
he enables me to tread on the heights.
Carol was a very loving, thoughtful and proud mother, grandmother (called “Nannie”) and mother-in-law.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father and her little brother, Tommy McClendon.
Carol is survived by her loving family including her husband, Michael Biggs, her daughter Carmin Marie Biggs Thami, her son-in-law David Thami, her daughter Emily Biggs-Heisler, her son-in-law Adam Heisler, her grandson Jack Heisler as well as her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and her sisters-in-law.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.