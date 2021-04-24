Carol Pauline Douglas Isham
TYLER — Carol Pauline Douglas Isham began her life’s journey on July 28, 1936. She was born in Arp, Texas to Henry Grady Douglas and Vivian Virginia Osborn Douglas. She has one sister, Doris Douglas Michaels. She passed from this life into life eternal on April 21, 2021. As a young girl, Pauline enjoyed playing outside and being with her school friends. She told a story of how, by herself at the age of 6 she would ride the city bus to town, to get a hamburger at Rodney Kamel’s Candy Kitchen, then go to the movies and take the bus back home- all on 25 cents. She attended Dixie elementary, Hogg Jr. High, and she graduated from Tyler High in 1954. She married Douglas (Buck) Isham on January 1, 1954 and lived the majority of her adult life in the Dixie Community. She worked at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital for over 20 years where she was still recognized by a former coworker only a week ago because everyone knew and loved Miss Pauline for her kindness and dedication to her job. She and Buck were married for 54 years. They had 3 children - Patricia Isham Powell- Husband Mark, David Grady Isham- Wife Melissa, and Susan Elaine Steele- husband Matt. When the children married, she loved Mark, Melissa, and Matt as though they were her own children. She and Buck had 4 grandsons- Michael Powell- wife Christina, Benjamin Steele- wife Rebecca, Shane Isham, and Sam Steele. They also had 3 great-granddaughters- Michaela Steele, Lorraine Steele, and Ella Steele. During this past year her greatest pleasure was weeing new pictures of her little great-granddaughters. Pauline became a follower of Jesus Christ at age 12 at Central Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. She had the knowledge and confidence that she would one day live eternally in heaven with her savior Jesus Christ. Pauline’s life was characterized by her unconditional love and abiding dedication to her family and her love for Lord. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staff at Hospice Homeplace for their gentle and loving care of our mother. Their kindness will never be forgotten. A time of visitation for Pauline will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, followed by the celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Richard Luna.
