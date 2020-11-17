Carol Mae Mantooth
TYLER — On the evening of November 11th , 2020, Carol Mae Mantooth of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 71. Carol was born at home in the mountains of Duty Bee, Virginia on June 15th, 1949 to Conley C. and Truly Blanche Rasnake.
Carol graduated from the University Of Texas at Tyler in 1983 with a Masters of Science in Counseling Psychology. She enjoyed her life long career as a Licensed Professional Counselor. She began her counseling journey at The East Texas Crisis Center followed by 20+ years at Andrews Center. She briefly worked at the Methadone Clinic of East Texas, being a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor which was another great passion of hers. At the time of her passing she was employed by East Texas Psychological Services, where she worked with clients in their aging years. Carol had a true passion for helping others and being of service and this showed in her decades of work as a Counselor.
Carol is survived by her daughter Dawn Mantooth-Richey, son-in-law Taylor Richey, and granddaughter Lyla Richey of Tyler, TX; niece Katie Rasnake of Charlottesville, VA; nephew Terry Rasnake of Scottsvillie, VA.; and long time friends Jimmy Mantooth and Janice Kaelin of Tyler, TX.
A time and date to celebrate the life of Carol has yet to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol’s name to the East Texas Crisis Center.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler police identify motorcyclists killed in wreck at Loop 323, New Copeland Road
-
VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks in door, saves three dogs from burning house alongside other good Samaritans
-
Texas motorists urged to take simple safety precaution
-
Public invited to attend Transportation Policy Committee Meeting
-
Palestine police investigating shooting after 2 critically injured