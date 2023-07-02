Carol Elizabeth Hospers McGinty
TYLER, TEXAS — Carol was born a Connecticut Yankee, became a naturalized Texan with a lot of California Dreamin’ mixed in. She was the much loved and doted upon only child of Sally and Jack Hospers. She had a brother, John Russell, who died at birth and she always regretted not having known him. In Dallas, she attended Christ the King Elementary School. And, then graduated Hillcrest High School. While in high school, she was member of the Drill Team. During her teen years she became an avid Elvis fan. She was Secretary of the Elvis Presley Fan club for the Southwest area. She met him on several occasions and had her picture on the front page of the Dallas Morning News with him. All to the great consternation of her conservative parents! She then moved to Austin to attend The University of Texas. She pledged Delta Gamma Sorority and enjoyed a special closeness with her “sisters”. Two of her god daughters are the daughters of her pledge sisters. She began a life-long love affair with UT and especially Austin. She always felt that she lived and loved Austin in its’ “best years” through the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. She and her husband, Rush, were much involved in the political life of Austin, both working at the Capitol. Carol worked for three Senators at different times and while working for John Traeger from Seguin, coordinated his Governor for a Day Celebration involving month of preparation for hosting 2500 of his constituents at the Erwin Center. She and Rush hosted many parties at their Austin home and had the pleasure of knowing many of the politicians, UT officials and others from her workplace. She and Rush were very active in the Democratic Party and she remained a “Yellow Dog” Democrat to the end. She also worked for the Texas Rehabilitation Commission primarily with a mental health caseload. She always felt great empathy and sympathy for her clients at the MH-MR Center as she had an aunt and uncle who suffered from mental illness. She and Rush moved to Tyler as he became involved in several real estate developments. They formed many new and warm friendships there and Carol especially loved and enjoyed her time spent as a long-term Board member of the McClendon House. And, she had a special fondness for her friends in her Ladies Night Out group. Her last job before she retired was as the Special Events Coordinator at Tyler Junior College where she oversaw all events on and off campus and spent many months coordinating and organizing the 75th Anniversary Celebrations which extended over a year. In her retirement, she was able to travel a great deal with her husband, Rush. She and Rush took the trip of her lifetime to Egypt, a country with which she was always fascinated. She and Rush were married 55 years. She was honored to be considered a part of the extended Draper and McGinty families with whom she shared so many memorable occasions.
She is survived by four nieces, Cheryl, Anise, Kathy and Chris Ann and four nephews, Greg, Scott, Jason and Eric. Also by her godchildren, Travis, Leslie, Amanda, Andrew, Desiree, Wyatt and Kimberly. And also, her Hospers cousins, Jan and Al, Jr. ; and Kata cousins Charley and Debbie.
A reception/celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenwood Church of Christ, 5210 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, Texas 75703 or the Bonner Whitaker McClendon House, 806 W. Houston St., Tyler, Texas 75702