Carol Ann Small
TYLER — A visitation service for Carol Ann Small, 74, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
Carol passed into her Heavenly Father’s arms on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at The Hospice of East Texas.
Carol was born October 21, 1946 in Tyler to Harold Patrick Small and Edna Ruth McGehee Small.
While in high school, she was a proud member of the John Tyler High School Band and graduated in 1965. In 1966 Carol graduated Federal Business Institute in Tyler. She worked 40 years in the engineering department at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a drafting clerk. She loved her work and the people she came to know there.
At the age of 30 years, she invited Jesus into her heart and became a Christian in a country church in Palestine, Texas. At her passing, she was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Whitehouse, Texas.
When she wasn’t working, she loved to travel. She toured the east coast, west coast and Hawaii, but the state of Maine was her hands-down favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Harry Small and Kenneth Holterhoff.
She is survived by two brothers, Ted Small and wife, Jonna of Forney and Tim Small of San Antonio: one sister, Pat Ford and husband, C. H. of Tyler, plus a host of well-loved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Small, Jeremy Small, David Small, James Mooring, Trey Ford and Ben Colburn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.