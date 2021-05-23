Carol Ann Doughty Lewis
TYLER — Carol Ann Doughty Lewis, 82, of
Tyler, TX, passed away on May 20, 2021, in Tyler TX. A Graveside Funeral Service is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2pm from Memory Hill Gardens of Tuscaloosa, AL. A memorial service will be held in Tyler at a later date.
Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Pearlie Doughty.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Wesley
Lewis of Tyler, TX; daughters Pat Holland,
Charlotte Wiggins and Deb Weaver all of Tyler, TX; sons Michael Hicks of Athens, AL, Tony Hicks of Tyler, TX and Lynn Hicks of Victoria, TX; sister Sue Jones of Northport, AL; 24 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
Full obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tuscaloosa-al/carol-ann-doughty-lewis-10200894
 
 