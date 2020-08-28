Carmen Ercelle Weaver

Carmen Fears Weaver, 89, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 26, 2020. She was born December 31, 1930 to Jewel and Henry Fears in Henderson, Texas. Carmen was raised in several foster homes until she came to live with Max and Mildred Rice. She graduated from Tyler High School, Tyler Jr. College and Texas Eastern School of Nursing. She married Dowl Weaver in 1948. She was a loving mother, sister, wife, bible study teacher, and teacher at Texas Eastern School of Nursing. “Her Children rise up and call her blessed.”
She is survived by children, Karen Gail and Wayne Williams, Steve and Sandra Weaver, and Polly and Clint Staples; six grandchildren, Jennifer and Michael Hill, Heather and John Miller, Abbey Weaver, Daniel and Rachel Weaver, Hannah Staples, and Ross Staples; six great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Elkins; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Dowl Weaver; parents, Max and Mildred Rice; sister, Grace Stuart; and brother Henry Fears Jr.
She fought the good fight of faith. We are grateful that we could be with her during the final days. Because of Covid, we will be having a private ceremony at Burks Walker Tippit. If desired, memorials may be made to Home Place Hospice or New Covenant Church in lieu of flowers.
Thanks for all at Hospice and the special nurses at UT hospital, friends, and family for prayers and loving our mother when we couldn’t be physically present with her during this difficult time.