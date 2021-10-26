Carlos Edward Lee
TYLER — Carlos Edward Lee~ A CHRIST-centered Deacon, Courageous, Strong, Optimistic, Loving Father, Brother, Uncle, Loyal Friend, Powerful Man after GOD’s OWN HEART. God crafted Carlos Lee an amazing life to reflect His image. On November 26, 1961, Carlos - a bundle of joy - was born to Charles Henry Lee, Sr. and Bennie Jean Lee in Longview, Texas. He was the firstborn son and 4th child in the loving Lee family. As a dedicated employee to Gene’s Grocery and Market for several years, Carlos learned the value of hard work at an early age. What is so miraculous about Carlos is his incredible skills to successfully balance many duties and obligations. During this time, Carlos not only worked hard, but he also “played hard” too as the Football Captain for the Longview High School Lobos. He treasured this special time in football. Carlos, player #55, was named “Hickory Nut” by his beloved coaches and teammates due to his incredible toughness, strong core, leadership and positive attitude. Carlos victoriously graduated high school in 1980! His love and journey as a football player continued during his joyous time studying at Kilgore College. Here, Carlos gained another passion as the computer science field sparked his interest. After accomplishing his Computer Science Degree, Carlos forged ahead to completing his bachelor’s degree at The University of Texas at Tyler. While balancing his busy schedule as a student, he dedicated time as a caring Juvenile Detention Officer and committed Rockwell employee. As previously mentioned, Carlos was awesome at tackling many obligations, was trustworthy and gave his all to achieve anything. Most importantly during this time- in his early 20s- Carlos gained a personal and life-changing relationship with our LORD JESUS CHRIST as his Savior. His life continued to flourish after his outstanding and impressive experiences landed his employment at Eastman Chemical Company.Yet, while Carlos was living his best life, the LORD had a special gift for him… Sheila Robinson. Carlos and Sheila officially met in the early 1990s at UT Tyler’s parking lot. As their eyes met, Carlos offered to walk Sheila to her next class, but he knew their time together had just begun. He searched the parking lot area, in hopes of finding her car to place a romantic note to his crush… and at last… he found her Saab! Who knew such a spontaneous moment would blossom into a remarkable relationship? Love, Compassion, Commitment, Respect are among the precious characteristics that encapsulates it. On June 25, 1994, while surrounded by all their loved ones in Tyler, Texas, Carlos and Sheila Lee proudly exchanged their wedding vows. Although their honeymoon was celebrated in Jamaica, they collectively created a beautiful marriage that felt like they’ve been there every day.
While Carlos and Sheila enjoyed spending precious time together, the following year the LORD gifted them a daughter, Aliehs Lee, on April 23, 1995. As the Dyad became a Triad, the Lee family was inseparable. As a united family, the Lees joined Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and have been members for over 20 years. Also, Carlos enjoyed bonding times with his girls, whether teaching the Word of GOD, traveling the World, golfing, eating or simply playing UNO… Carlos treasured these special moments with his family. Carlos did not need much to be happy… and this is what we love most about him. If anyone needed someone to make their day, send words of encouragement and uplift you—Carlos was always there. Several of his personal accomplishments were serving a leadership role in his father-in-law’s church, the late Pastor Burl Robinson Sr., in Flint, Texas, a Deacon at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, a faithful servant in the Count Team and Baptism ministries and an inductee into the Kilgore College Hall of Fame along with the 1980 football team. Carlos, who we also called the “Walking Dictionary” (because he knew so much about everything) would tell us… “Do not be teary-eyed, for we will meet again soon in perfect Heaven with our LORD JESUS CHRIST”. We will always cherish his sparkle and blessing in our life. His legacy lives on and we honor the LORD for Carlos Lee. We are honored Carlos will rejoice in Heaven with those who went before him, such as his parents, grandmother- Hazel Marie Cox- and other loving relatives. He leaves behind a strong legacy for all to remember him- his Wife, Sheila Robinson Lee, Daughter, Aliehs Lee, Siblings (Janis Lacy, (Archie), Paula Johnson, Lue Nettie Moore, Charles Henry Lee, Jr., Charlotte Lee, and Eva Lee) and many other family members and friends. Much Love Daddy-O.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 27th at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dr. Tony Evans, Senior Pastor (Dallas, Texas). Final Earthly Resting Place will be at Cathedral In The Pines, Lake View Estates (Tyler, Texas).