Carlos E. Morgan
TYLER — Funeral services for Carlos E. Morgan, 89, of Bossier City, Louisiana and formerly of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Doug Yates officiating and congregational singing led by Chad Cagle. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Morgan passed away December 2, 2021 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Carlos E. Morgan was born September 8, 1932 in Tyler, Texas, the son of Robie D. Morgan Sr. and Jennie Lynette (McKinney) Morgan. He graduated Van High School in the class of 1950, Tyler Junior College, and East Texas State University which is now Texas A&M-Commerce. He worked for National Biscuit Company, Western Electric, General Electric, National Life Insurance Company, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals (now known as Novartis) for 30 years, and as a Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker. Mr. Morgan served his country proudly from 1953-1955 in the United States Army. In recent years, he volunteered for the Whitaker-McClendon House of Tyler by placing the United States flag in the yards of participating residences in his neighborhood. A faithful member of the church of Christ, he served his church family as a Bible Class teacher, Deacon, Treasurer, Elder, and in any other way that was needed. In his leisure time, he enjoyed travel, watching college football, and using his exceptional wood working skills for many projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Michael Fulford, and siblings, Bonnie Peterson, Robie Morgan Jr, Pat Morgan, Jennie Funderburk, Calvin Morgan, Kenneth Morgan, Lucretia Morgan, and Michael Morgan.
Survivors include wife of 68 years, Emma Morgan of Bossier City, Louisiana; children, Phena Parker and husband Rick of Sondheimer, Louisiana, Carla Fulford of Jacksonville, Florida, Celia Cagle and husband John of Richardson; sister, Mary Dych, of Prattville, Alabama; sister-in-law Gennie Morgan of Terrell; grandchildren, Jess Parker and wife Brooks, Jessica Poole and husband Aaron, Madison Harrell and husband Tyler, Spencer Fulford, Grant Steele, Chad Cagle, Emma Cagle; great-grandchildren, Tayton Parker, Ellis Parker, Finley Parker, Tristan Parker, Sloan Parker, Murphy Poole, Carter Poole, and Royce Harrell.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Cagle, Jess Parker, Rick Parker, Tayton Parker, Aaron Poole, and Grant Steele. Honorary pallbearers will be Spencer Fulford and Tyler Harrell.
A visitation will be held Monday December 13, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or, to a charity of choice.
The family of Carlos Morgan would like to extend their gratitude to Ms. Dionne Helton, National Homecare Services, and Regional Hospice Care Group for their dedicated and loving care.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.