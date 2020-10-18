Carla Sue Garrett

You may not have known Carla Sue, but she made your life better. In her 83 years on this earth, not a single soul who knew her went uncelebrated. From the moment she was born in Palestine, Texas, to Carlos and Anita Ferguson, she was full of spirit and determination to make others feel loved. Her family moved often, but she graduated from Abilene High School and attended Baylor University graduating in 1958. She was a proud member of Chi Omega, BRH Choir, Friday Night Missions, and other church related activities. While at Baylor, she was assistant to the Dean of Women at Baylor. She was a die-hard Baylor fan, Sic ‘em Bears! Carla Sue loved to learn and shared that love of learning while teaching at Andy Woods and Hubbard Middle School.
Carla Sue loved to love on people. She baked and quilted for friends and family members regularly. She always showed up when you needed her. Her hands were rarely still. She shared her love by throwing parties and making sure that everyone around her felt celebrated and special. Those who knew her well will undoubtedly miss her famous sugar cookies. Not only was Carla Sue there for the exciting occasions, but she was there for the bad too. At the loss of a loved one or just a bad day, she was there with flowers in hand, ready to listen.
Endless lists could be made of her hobbies and involvement. It’s hard to imagine how someone fit as much as she did into 83 years. She loved playing games and doing puzzles, a pastime she shared with her mother. She planned elaborate holiday celebrations, especially on the 4th of July. She was committed to serving at First Baptist Church, where she worked with Royal Family Kids Camp, sang in the choir, and worked in the Children’s Ministry helping with Vacation Bible School.
She loved the City of Tyler and gave back to her community as much as she could. She served as a member of the Tyler Junior League, was on the Meals on Wheels board, and was a member of the Symphony League. As a Baylor alumna, she served on the Baylor Library Board and sponsored the Ferguson-Clark lecture series. She was also a part of the Cultu Mea Book Club, receiving an award for 60 years of service.
Carla Sue was a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and best friend. We will never forget how well she loved us. We are proud to have had her in our lives to make us stronger and better human beings. We know she is smiling down upon us, hoping that we love each other, and always take the time to celebrate.
Graveside services be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, TX. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at Willow Brook Country Club. In lieu of flowers donations to Meals on Wheels, 3001 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701, would be appreciated.