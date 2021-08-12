Carl William Sieber
TROUP — Lieutenant Colonel Carl William Sieber, 94, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2021, in Troup, Texas. He was born April 4, 1927, in Arp, Texas to the late Bryan and Fannie Sieber.
Funeral services for Lieutenant Colonel Carl William Sieber will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, with the Reverend Tommy Harden officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Mason Cemetery, Arp.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, prior to the service.
At age 17 he joined the Merchant Marines and served until the end of World War II. He then joined the Army in 1947 and served until 1973. He served 2 tours in Korea, 2 tours in Germany, and 1 in Vietnam. He received many medals and commendations for his service, including the Legion of Merit, 2 Bronze Stars with Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Purple Heart. He married Laura M. Grigg on December 14, 1949, in Pacific Grove, California. They were married 71 years. He retired as an LTC at Fort Hood, Texas in 1973.
He raised cattle on his ranch near Troup, Texas. He also owned and operated Troup Packing Company. He was a long-time member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church and a member of the Nudgers Sunday School Class.
He is preceded in death by his son, Steven Sieber; 4 brothers, Walter, Harold, Cecil, and John Allen Sieber; 2 sisters, Vesta Dennard and Gracie Bayless.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Laura Sieber of Troup; daughter, Shannon Sieber of Troup; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn C. Sieber and wife Janine of Plano, and Wayne Sieber and wife, Christy of Turnertown; sister, Ruby Kleam of Spring, Texas; brother, Thomas Sieber of Arp; 4 grandsons, Shane & Adam Sieber of Tyler, David, and Jonathan of Plano; granddaughter, Kylee Spraggins of Longview.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.