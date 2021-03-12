Carl Wade Moody
TROUP — Carl Wade Moody, 62, of Troup passed-away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Tyler. Carl was born on October 26, 1958 in Providence, Rhode Island to Maxine Zimmerman and James Moody.
Carl served in the U.S. Air Force, after retiring from the air force he worked in Jacksonville, Texas at GME and then at Dew, Tool and Die in Troup. He participated in the Beauty and the Beast and the hundred mile bike tour. He moved to Kenai, Alaska in 1998 to work for GLM and later worked on the slopes.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Tammy Moody, two daughters, Elizabeth (Nick) O’Donnell and Rian (Jay) Shields. His Mother Maxine Tudyk, Brother David (Jody) Moody, Sister Sheri Moody, Grandchildren Emilie, Riley, Suzie, Tatum and Lilllyan and numerous loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 2 o’clock on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the O’Steen Cemetery located at 1600 CR 4625 Troup, Texas 75789.
Please leave online condolences at https://beyondthedash.com/obituary/carl-moody-1081777294
