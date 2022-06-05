Carl Richard Corley Sr.
TYLER — Services for Carl R. Corley, 93, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Luna officiating. A graveside service will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Corley passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Tyler. He was born July 18, 1928, in Swartz, Louisiana to Carl Corley and Gladiola Hudgins Corley. He and his wife Peggy lived in Shreveport, Louisiana for many years before moving to Tyler.
Carl was a member of North Highlands Methodist Church in Shreveport for several years. He was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler and a member of the Builders Sunday School class.
Mr. Corley graduated from Ringgold High School in 1945. He then joined the United States Navy, serving for 2 1/2 years and earning the World War II Victory Medal. He then attended Louisiana Tech University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1952.
Carl spent the majority of his working career with Franks Petroleum in Shreveport, last serving as President of the company. His hobbies included fishing, golf, and spending time with a special group of family friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Corley was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Corley, and son, Carl Richard Corley, Jr.
Carl is survived by his loving family including sons, Gregory H. Corley and wife, Jennifer of McKinney, TX, and David A. Corley and wife, Valeri of Arlington, TX; grandchildren, Christian Cox of Bossier City, LA, and Emily Castleberry of Haughton, LA; and great-grandchildren, Raylee King, Rhys Cox, and Hazel Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Builders Sunday School Class of Pollard United Methodist Church.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, June 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials in honor of Carl may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX.