Carl Lee Matthews

Carl Lee was born on Tuesday, January 21, 1930 in the Cross Roads, Texas community and was the second child of Willie Clinton Matthews Sr. and Trudie Emaline Davis Matthews. He graduated from Cross Roads High School in 1947 along with six other classmates. A short time after graduation he began dating his former classmate Bobbie LaJean Morrison. On February 9, 1951, Carl Lee and Bobbie were married and began a rarely witnessed lifetime of love and commitment. A few months after marriage, Carl Lee was drafted into the United States Army. He arrived in Korea on Christmas Day 1951. He served as a Combat Engineer and was promoted to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class and received an Honorable Discharge after completion of his duty. Upon his return to civilian life, Carl Lee and Bobbie lived in Athens, TX and he began working for Texas Power & Light. After residing for a short time in Ponta, he and his young family moved to Rusk where they remained until present day. When he retired with over 39 years of service, he was working as Operations Shift Foreman at the TXU Lake Stryker Plant. Carl was a strong yet gentle man with the heart of a servant. He was an avid horseman, cattleman, hunter and fisherman. He loved watching football and was a loyal Washington Redskins fan. He is a beloved Child of God and was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Rusk. He served as usher/head usher for 50 years along with other church committees. He loved his wife and children completely and sacrificed for them without hesitation or complaint. He was a great neighbor and a good friend to all who had the honor of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Willie Clinton Matthews Jr, his sister Jackie Matthews Cook, and his granddaughter Megan Collen Wills.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Bobbie Matthews of Rusk, son Tommy Matthews and wife Glenda of Rusk, daughter Carla Matthews Wills and husband David of Georgetown, grandson JT (Jonathan) Matthews and Heather Matthews of Tyler, granddaughter Carlen Wills Coon and Nathan Coon of Georgetown, grandson Macon Wills and Rachel Wills of Georgetown, great grandchildren Henry and Maggie Coon of Georgetown, along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Rusk with Rev. Raymond Vermillion and Rev. T.J. Gableman officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Willow Springs Cemetery near the Crossroads Community. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.