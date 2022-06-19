Carl L. Lively, Jr.
WHITEHOUSE — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Carl Leonard Lively Jr. (Papa) left us and went home to heaven. He passed away at his home in Whitehouse, Texas. The 23rd Psalm tells us “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Heaven gained a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend with his passing.
Carl was born September 13, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Carl L. and Ollie Pearl Hudson Lively. A lifelong, active Baptist, Carl was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Tyler, Texas, at the time of his passing. He graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston, Texas in May 1947. After 40 years of service, Carl retired from Shell Chemical Company in Deer Park, Texas. The highlight of his career was spent in Saudi Arabia where he worked in the mid-1980’s and traveled extensively around the world with his wife, Janelle. After retirement, he and Janelle lived in Woden, Texas for many years on an acreage that they dearly loved and hated to leave. It would be hard to find a better Christian man who loved the Lord, his family, baseball, and country music.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Pearl Hudson Lively and Carl Leonard Lively, Sr.; sisters, Vera Arthel Schneider, Anna Joyce Smith, and Edna June Willett; son, Carl Leonard Lively, III; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Lively Peace.
Carl is survived by his loving family including his cherished wife of 74 years, Janelle Zimmerman Lively; daughters, Claudette Elaine Lively Davison and her husband, Ricky Lawrence Davison, and Carlene Lively Lee and her husband, Robert Eugene Lee all of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, Thomas Scott Davison and his wife Joanna, Robert Aaron Davison and his wife Rebecca, Stephen Brett Davison and his wife Heather, Robert Jared Lee, Jana Marie Lee Slade and her husband Gaines, Michael James Lively, Daniel Richard Little and his wife Miranda, and Laura Ann Hebert Rodriquez and her husband Juan; great-grandchildren, Matthew Davison, Rachel Davison, Holly Davison, Madison Davison, Benjamin Davison, Lindor Davison, Laurel Lee, Emerson Slade, Trinity Lively, Abigail Little, Jackson Little, Daniel Hebert, Jolene Rodriquez, Trey Rodriquez, and Jacob Rodriquez; and sister, Shirley Yvonne Goss of Houston, Texas.
The Lively family wishes to thank Hospice of East Texas for its help in allowing Carl to pass peacefully to heaven. We would also like to thank his caregivers: Joslyn Giddens, Verline McCullough, Shawanda Cofer, along with others, for their dedication to Carl.
Plans are being made for a memorial service that will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, (www.phbctyler.com) 13590 Hwy 110 S, Tyler, TX 75707.