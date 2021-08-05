Carl Bruce Bailey
HAWKINS — Carl Bruce Bailey was born March 18, 1948. He had been a resident of Hawkins all of his life, and worked as a welder. Carl served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Bailey passed away at the age of 73 on July 30, 2021 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon Bailey and Frieda Bailey.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Bailey; children, Jerone Bailey (Lori), Tina Bailey Jackson (Kalvin), and Chris Bailey; brother, Bobby Bailey; sisters, Hannah Hudson and Marka Cochran; and two grandchildren, Nicole Wilson and Peyton Jackson.