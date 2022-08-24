Carl A Arnold
CHANDLER — Carl A Arnold, 85 yrs old, passed away August 8, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Dayton, KY but grew up with his brother Norman, sister Nancy and parents Albert & Helen Arnold in Dayton, OH. He met, and fell in love with, Jolene Santo as young teenagers still in H.S. Upon graduation they married on August 27, 1955 and remained together until her death on August 24, 2011 (56 years). Carl’s job required him to relocate in 1979 to Dallas, TX and it didn’t take long for the whole family to settle in and love living here. When his first love passed away, everyone worried about Carl. But he was blessed enough to meet, and fall in love with, Debbie Allen in 2012. They married October 19, 2013 and remained happily married until Debbie’s passing on Jan 2, 2021.
Carl is survived by his brother Norman (& Peggy) Arnold (FL) and sister Nancy Burba (OH); brother-n-law Larry (& Daniel Frey) Allen. Also his children (all TX) daughter Vicki Arnold; son Danny (and Carla) Arnold; daughter Kathy Scoggins; son-n-law Johnny Scoggins; and daughter Chrissy (& Mike) Gatten. As well as grandchildren Stacy (& Rick) Mayberry; Ryan Gatten; James Scoggins; Nicholas Scoggins; Sara (& Chris) Hiegert; Kasie (& Daniel) Smith; Lauren (& Troy) Watson; Angela (& Jonathan) Roark (LA) as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 4 Nieces and 2 Nephews, as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews. And many “adopted” children and too many friends and neighbors who adored him to even count. Carl had an amazing way of making everyone feel like family right away, his legacy will live on in all of us and he will be missed.
A Memorial Service and Reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 12:00pm at Westlake Baptist Church 1439 FM 315 Chandler TX 75758. Flowers can be delivered to the church on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 or a donation can be made in his honor to the National Alzheimer Assoc of Henderson County, TX at Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County (alzhendersoncotx.org).