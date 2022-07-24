Camellia K. Dunn-McKinney
MILFORD — Camellia passed away July 13, 2022 in Waxahachie, Texas. She lived in Milford, Texas with her daughter Saundra Mosley and husband James Mosley. She was born June 24, 1947 to her parents Orban M. and Loyce W. Dunn of Ben Wheeler.
She was one of the most independent and strongest of women that you would ever meet. She has battled kidney failure, breast and thyroid cancer before succumbing to lung cancer. She loved visiting with family and friends. Her constant companions were her beloved animals BeBe, Hunter, Bitsy and Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cary McKinney; her parents, Orban and Loyce Dunn; Step-father, Loyis H. “Sarge” Gillespie; and oldest brother, Donald Ray Dunn.
Camellia was survived by her two daughters, Toni D. Gonzalez of Canton; Saundra M. Mosley and husband James of Milford; grandchildren, Amanda Kernell of Canton; Alesha and Dakota Mosley of Milford; Joseph Gonzalez of Canton; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Howard Dunn and wife Merle of Canton; Larry Dunn and wife Carmaleda of Canton; sister-in-law, Frances Dunn of Farmers Branch; and many nieces and nephews.
Her final resting place will be in Haven of Memories Memorial Park, Canton.
