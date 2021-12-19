Calvin Lester Phillips, Jr.
AURORA — Calvin Lester Phillips, Jr., 64, died at Medical Center of Aurora, Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday December 7, 2021. The cause was pneumonia.
Born on November 8, 1957 in Norfolk, Virginia, he lived in Aurora, Colorado and was self-employed (Eco Paint, Inc.) as a Paint Contractor. Cal was Christian of southern Baptist faith.
Cal was a loving husband and father, generous, kind, compassionate and smart. He loved to camp, backpack, and ride dirt bikes.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Ann Phillips; and his two sons Calvin Lester Phillips, III and Stuart James Phillips. Cal was preceded in death by Calvin and Evelyn Phillips of Tyler, Texas.
A funeral service for Calvin will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at Jackson’s Burks WalkerTippit Funeral Home located at 215 East Front Street, Tyler, Texas with a visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler.