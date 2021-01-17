Calvin Clifford Griffon
TYLER — Calvin Clifford Griffin was called from his temporary home to his heavenly home on January 10, 2021. Cliff was born to William and Otylie Griffin in Red Oak, Oklahoma on May 9, 1934. and in a few years the family moved to Houston, Texas where he and his younger brother, Paul, attended grade school and high school. Upon graduation, Cliff entered the Navy and while home on furlough, met his bride to be and love of his life, Thelma Lively. They were married September 25, 1955 and their family would grow to seven with three sons and two daughters. Cliff was employed for 30 years as an electrical engineer with several oil companies and the family therefore lived in various countries including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Kuwait, and Australia. After returning to Tyler, Texas, he worked for the Federal Court in the finance department ( a job he was often heard to say he truly enjoyed.)
Cliff’s strongest attribute was his deep faith in a loving, forgiving Savior, Jesus Christ and to whom he daily turned to for wisdom, strength and courage. He was a quiet, private man who offered words of wisdom when asked. Perhaps one of his most descriptive sayings was to one who asked him, “how do I help my wayward son? To which Cliff answered with a simple yet powerful statement of wisdom, “just be a dad.” Cliff had a great sense of humor and was known for his joking around. He was the “favorite” of his nurses and caretakers. But his life was committed to Christ and serving Him was his greatest joy. A member of Grace Community Church for over 40 years, he had a heart for missions and their home was always open for missionaries home on furlough.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Otylie Griffin and brother Paul Griffin. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Thelma Griffin; two daughters Toni Michael and husband David, and Terri Griffin; three sons: Chris Griffin, Dale and wife Beth Griffin, and Cary and wife Alena Griffin. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the chapel at Grace Community Church, Sunday, January 18 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shaunda Stetson with ELIC teaching English in China. https://my.elic.org/support/teacher_pages /shaunda-stetson
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
