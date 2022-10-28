Caleb Douglas Roach
TYLER — Caleb was born in Tyler Texas on January 25, 1976. He died on October 25, 2022. He is survived by his parents Betsy and Jerry Freeman and Steve and Kelly Roach, two sons Carter and Tristen Adams and sister Rachel Hotman, niece Madeline Hotman and nephew Payne Hotman and many relatives and friends.
Caleb graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1994. A celebration of life is planned in the near future. If desired donations may be made to Tyler Street Team, P. O. Box 7876 Tyler, TX 75711.
 
 

