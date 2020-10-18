During his tenure as coach and teacher, he mentored many young people who were part of his classes and teams. The school renamed their high school gymnasium after him in 1987 and when that gym was razed in 2018, they renamed the new gym after him. His biggest joy was seeing the students he had taught or coached become successful adults and good citizens.
Besides coaching, Mr. Nix always had other business interests, working until the day he died. Nix Roses is one of the few remaining wholesale rose growers in the greater Tyler area. Nix Roses are still sold today at the French Quarter. He was a founder and director of City National Bank of Whitehouse and served on the board of Oakbrook Health Center. He developed several housing additions in Whitehouse, had cattle operations, and raised and raced thoroughbred horses. The city of Whitehouse honored C. L and Peggy as Mr. and Mrs. Yesteryear in 2010.
He is survived by his four children, Jan Cook (Louis), Cyndi Hendrix (Joe), Cary (Sharon), and Jamie (Shirley), grandchildren Chris, Chad, Russell, Kevin, Amanda, Jordan, James, and Caitlin, 10 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Jerry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Peggy, his four brothers, Merwyn, Michael, David and Leland Ray, and sister, Kathy.
A private graveside service for the family will be held on Sunday, October 18th, with grandsons serving as pallbearers and all of his former basketball players serving as honorary pallbearers. A public memorial service will be held at the C. L. Nix Gymnasium on Sunday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. For the memorial, people are asked to wear masks or social distance. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the C. L. and Peggy Nix Scholarship Fund (TJC Foundation, P.O. Box 9020, Tyler, TX 75711 - indicate for C. L. and Peggy Nix). To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.