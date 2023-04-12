C Dan Bayless
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Dan Bayless, 85, of Hubbard, TX will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Bascom Cemetery 12498 FM 848, Tyler, TX. Mr. Bayless is at Boren-Conner funeral home in Bullard, TX. Visitation will be at Bascom cemetery from 1:30 - 2:00 pm just before the services. Dan went to his heavenly home Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Dan was born August 19, 1937 to the late Cleoma and Ada Bayless. Dan was preceded in death by Sue Miller Bayless, his wife of almost 60 years. Dan graduated from Chapel Hill high school, near Tyler, TX. He was raised on a dairy farm and chose to help feed America by being a self-employed dairy farmer all of his life. The first half of his life was in the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Texas area, the last 40 years near Hubbard Texas.
Dan and his wife Sue raised five children and helped raise two of their grandchildren. He loved family, and truly enjoyed living the farm life. Through the many years of plowing fields, planting crops, cutting and bailing hay, feeding calves, milking cows, working on equipment to keep everything going, and building fences, all in the heat, rain, mud, drought, snow sleet, ice and even a tornado in 1990 that literally lifted the house from around him, blew it away and destroyed everything they had, good times and bad, Dan always kept going, doing whatever it took to make it through to tomorrow, never met a stranger, was always willing to help anyone he could. He enjoyed talking with everyone he crossed paths with, remembered everyone he ever met, the stories they told of their lives and enjoyed sharing his experiences, stories and memories with friends and family. His legacy is leaving behind a family that learned the value of hard work and the rewards and challenges it can bring, never giving up in the hard times, celebrating the achievements and good times and always continuing to move forward. He will be missed by the family and friends he leaves behind.
Dan is survived by his children, Danna Pruitt of Lindale, TX, Debra Sims and husband Jimmy of Humble, TX, Tim Bayless and wife Deborah of Springfield, MO, Bryan ‘Keith’ Bayless of Hubbard, TX, Dixie Irby and husband Brandon of Sugarland, TX, grandchildren Robert Bolden and wife Janice of Mineola, TX, Chris Sims and wife Linzie of Kingwood, TX, Amanda Barnett and husband Daniel of Humble, TX, Kimberly Cottongame and husband Ben of Dawson, TX, Jessie Bayless of Waco, TX, Eric Irby, Abby Irby, great-grandchildren Cheyenne Costlow and husband Chad of Lindale, TX, Dillon Cottongame serving in the Navy stationed at Groton, CT, Emily Sims, Ethan Sims, Reese Barnett, brother Bob Bayless of Arp, TX, sister-in-law Linda Bayless of Troup, TX, brother and sister-in-law Clearance and Girthel Miller of Whitehouse, TX, and several nieces and nephews of the Miller, Bellah and Bayless families.