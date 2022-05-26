C. C. “Pete” Strickler
TYLER — C.C. “Pete” Strickler, 93, passed away on May 22, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. His funeral will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Hickman, Bro. Sherman Mayfield and Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery.
Pete was born on March 11, 1929, in Eastland, Texas, to the late Earl and Bertha Strickler. He graduated from Eastland High School as well as Ranger Junior College, and later enlisted in the Army, serving in the Korean War from 1952-1954. Following the war, he worked various jobs, but then moved to Tyler, Texas to work as a tool maker for General Electric/Trane. That is where he met the love of his life, Geneva Marie Jackson. They both worked at Trane for many years, until they retired in 1989.
Pete and Marie loved to garden and travel together, as well as dabbling in photography. They loved taking pictures of their flowers, gardens, vacation spots and most especially their grandkids. Pete could always be found in his shop making porch swings and chairs, as well as many other fun gadgets that family would request. He loved spending time with his family and was always laughing and smiling. He and Marie were long time members of Sylvania Baptist Church, but after her death, he joined Green Acres Baptist Church. Around 1993, they decided to travel the country in their RV, landing in Kerville, Texas for a few years. When their first great-grandchild was born, they decided to move back to Tyler, because they didn’t want to miss out on any more family memories! They were married for twenty-two wonderful years.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister Dorothy Moore, and brother Jerry Strickler. He is survived by his daughter Jean Roach and husband Chuck of Tyler, son Paul Carr of Ozona, Florida, grandson Aaron Fleet and wife Amy, granddaughter Stephanie Fleet, great-grandchildren Taylor Kingsley and fiancé Taft Rose of Dallas, Darrin Kingsley, Ava Fleet and Olivia Fleet, all of Tyler, sisters Betty Shook, and Virginia Strickler, and brother Fred Strickler. He is also survived by Gary and Karen Thorn, who were like extended family to him, and several nieces.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Fleet, Darrin Kingsley, Taft Rose, Gary Thorn, David Roach and Wayne Yancey.
Visitation will be Friday at 1pm, one hour prior to the service.
