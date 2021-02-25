Byron Warren
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Byron Loquin Warren are scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021, 12 noon at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Champion eulogist. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Born September 10, 1969 in Tyler, Texas, Byron Loquin was born to Burness Warren and Gracie Ray Warren. His father preceded him in death.
Left to cherish precious memories includes her loving mother: Gracie Warren, Tyler, TX; Sisters: Sonja Warren, Tyler, TX; LaTricia Barnes (Duane), Winona, TX; Cousins (raised as sisters): Winifred McCullough, Tyler, TX; Monica Pendleton, Crowley, TX; Brothers: Jermaine Warren, Tyler, TX; Kevin Cook, Chapel Hill, TX; Randy Hurd, Athens, TX; Cousin (raised as brother): Shannon Tilley, Tyler, TX; Uncle: Robert Harmon, Chandler,
TX; Stepdaughter: Ashaday Bailey, Tyler, TX; Special friend: April Palmer and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Thursday, 1:00-7:00 pm. Mask and social distance policy enforced.
