Byron “Barney” Lee Allen
TYLER — Byron “Barney” Lee Allen, age 83, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Byron was born January 19, 1937 in Moxahala, Ohio to Agnes Allen and Ernest Allen.
Byron was an avid lover of nature and anything to do outdoors. His favorite activities included hunting and training bird dogs. Byron married the love of his life, Saundra, in Walhalla, South Carolina in 1960. He was also the owner of East Texas Containers since 1974. Byron will be remembered as a great son, husband, father, grand and great-grandfather.
Byron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandy Allen; sons, Bob Allen (Cindy) and Wes Allen; granddaughters, Brittany Allen, Stephanie Chambers and Audrey Allen; grandsons, Steve Allen and Parker Allen; and great grandchildren Mason Allen, Luke Chambers and Scarlett Chambers.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Agnes Allen and brother, Marvin Allen.
Services for Byron will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home located 12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, TX 75704 followed by a graveside service at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Jim Hughey.
Serving as pallbearers are Kendrick Holmes, Jimmy Bailey, George Holland, Roy Hernandez, John Grigsby and Jerry Phillips.
