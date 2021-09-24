Buster Hood
TYLER — Buster Hood, 67 of Tyler, passed away on September 20, 2021, in Tyler. He was born, September 2, 1954 in Tyler to the late General Roy Hood and Billie Jeane Hood.
He was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School in 1973. He followed his father’s footsteps with his career starting in 1977 with TP & L. During that time he progressed from a lineman to a general foreman. He was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church and also served with the Volunteer Christian Builders. As a part of his ministry, he donated yearly to many charities and organizations. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman all of his life. He loved God and his family very much.
Buster was preceded in death by his father, General Roy Hood and mother, Billie Jeane Hood; sister, Renee DeLeon. Survivors include his son, Kristopher and wife, Renee Hood; daughter, Krystal Hood; sister, Linda Sondag; brother, Bill and wife, Jinny Hood; sister, Kathy and husband, Scott Franklin; sister, Peggy and husband, Colbert Seals; grandchildren, Kayden and Kylie Hood and Anthony Mojica.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24th at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services to celebrate Buster’s life will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Bro. Bryan Grant and Bro. John Ussery officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.