Burl G Woodard
TYLER — Burl G. Woodard, 82, of Tyler, passed away Monday, November 9th at home.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12th, at 10:00 am at Cathedral of the Pines, in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home, Chaplain Dale Purdy officiating.
Burl was born on March 8,1938 in Concord, TX to Mobile and Maudie Woodard.
Burl was a retired football coach, and a retired car salesman at Holley Motor company and Oge’ Oldsmobile dealerships.
Burl is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Wylie, J.B. and Paul Woodard.
Burl is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ellen Woodard, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30-7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11th at Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit funeral home in Tyler.

