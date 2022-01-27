Buddy North
TYLER — Edward L. North (Buddy) passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 after fighting aggressive lung disease for several years.
Buddy is survived by his two sons, Glenn and Jeff North and wife Julie, daughter Kristy Lara, six wonderful grandchildren, and brothers Toby and David Salazar. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Linda North, and ex-wife Pam North.
Buddy was born in Dallas, TX on April 12, 1946. He moved to Whitehouse, TX during junior high to live with his beloved grandmother, Bessie Haley. After graduating Whitehouse High School in 1964, he was drafted to the Army. In true Buddy North fashion, he signed up for paratrooper training and became a “Sky Soldier” as a member of Company C, 4th Battalion (Airborne), 503d Infantry and deployed as part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade to Vietnam. He was awarded multiple medals, including two Purple Hearts for being wounded in battle during the Vietnam War.
He was strong, private, and a consummate do it yourselfer, often having multiple projects going at once. He had many business ventures including insurance sales, home building, rental property, and a restaurant. He was a risk-taker, a gambler, and did not shy away from adversity.
Buddy enjoyed sports, especially baseball, gardening, and anything that required him to be outdoors. He would spend countless hours on his tractor plowing the garden or maintaining his land to perfection. This was his solace. Aside from his military service, he was most proud of his children and family. Ask anyone who knew him, and they would attest he had the biggest heart of anyone they knew. He was known to give “the shirt off his back” with no expectations in return.
A special heartfelt thank you to the people at Watkins Logan Veterans Home for their loving care and support during his final days.
We will honor his wishes to have a private family burial at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Date and time to be determined.